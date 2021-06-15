Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Short Interest Up 184.5% in May

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 184.5% from the May 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,512,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ADSV opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Allied Security Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
Allied Security Innovations Company Profile
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Security Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Security Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.