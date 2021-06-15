Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce sales of $372.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $367.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $375.20 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $406.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 1,393,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,586. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $15,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941,148 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

