ALLY 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $72,095.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. ALLY has a market cap of $16.35 million and $72,095.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ALLY has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00062565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00778196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00084399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.47 or 0.07862819 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.