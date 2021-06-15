Alpaca Finance Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001987 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00060735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00152632 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00181922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.31 or 0.00985468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,068.29 or 1.00140408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

