Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,532.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,797. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,528.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,357.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.