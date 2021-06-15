Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $13.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,434.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,318.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,448.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

