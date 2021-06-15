Alphasimplex Group LLC Acquires 2,386 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nelnet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $67,000. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NNI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.