Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.45. 933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.19 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total value of $2,851,910.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,605,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,425,715.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $3,805,348.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,843,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,255,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,130 shares of company stock worth $46,952,513. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

