Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 32,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

VZ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.