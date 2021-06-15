Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $876,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $6,773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 399.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 75,312 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

JHG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.31. 10,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $40.39.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

