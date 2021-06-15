Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 11,630 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $4,636,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,234. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.