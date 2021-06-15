Alphasimplex Group LLC Takes $2.33 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Athene accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,147. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $628,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.