Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

