Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.77.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $104.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.77.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

