Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report sales of $565.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.04 million to $571.04 million. Amedisys reported sales of $485.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4,126.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after buying an additional 354,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 24.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AMED traded down $12.72 on Thursday, hitting $246.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,474. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $175.26 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.01.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.