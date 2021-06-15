Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $289.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $259.63 on Friday. Amedisys has a one year low of $167.38 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

