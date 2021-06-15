American International Group Inc. Has $114,000 Position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HC2 were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCHC. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of HC2 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in HC2 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HC2 by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,713 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in HC2 by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 186,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCHC opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $329.85 million, a P/E ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 2.33. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $92,512.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 92,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $324,188.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 405,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,904. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

