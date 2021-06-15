American International Group Inc. Makes New $99,000 Investment in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLIS shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical Co. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Talis Biomedical Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

