American International Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.86. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $34.50.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

