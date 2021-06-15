American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after buying an additional 300,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.85. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

