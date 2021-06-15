American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

