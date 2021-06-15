American International Group Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLRN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

XLRN opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.68. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

