American International Group Inc. Sells 610 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

