American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Receives $28.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOUT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.93. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

