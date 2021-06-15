American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Truist Securities

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APEI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist dropped their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.86.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $28.51 on Monday. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.