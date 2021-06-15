AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $160,660.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,354.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

