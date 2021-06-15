Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASYS. Benchmark raised their target price on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a P/E ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 337,934 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 73,873 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

