Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,744. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Truist increased their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

