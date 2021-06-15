Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by United Bank

United Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $116,175,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $168.45. 4,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,077. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.63. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

