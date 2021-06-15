Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report sales of $28.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.30 million and the lowest is $27.45 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $25.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $112.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.49 million to $114.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $107.97 million, with estimates ranging from $105.70 million to $110.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBCP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.78. 1,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,120. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $329.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

