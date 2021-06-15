Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $289.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 597%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,786 shares of company stock worth $6,693,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $177,891,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $197,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $160,286,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.