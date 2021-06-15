Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $51,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 153.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

