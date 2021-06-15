Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 990,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 17,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,383. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

