Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.38. The Boston Beer reported earnings of $4.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $22.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $25.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $30.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.01 to $35.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,256.20.

NYSE SAM traded down $16.84 on Tuesday, reaching $1,005.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,009. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $508.00 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,145.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,089 shares of company stock worth $32,908,234 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

