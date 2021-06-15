Analysts Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. TowneBank posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

TOWN opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

