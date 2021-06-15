Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.36. 1,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,858. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

