Analysts Expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.50). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27).

A number of analysts recently commented on GMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

GMTX stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,073. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,982,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,511,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,945,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

