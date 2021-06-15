Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report $332.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.00 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $232.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million.

GRBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,584,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.29. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

