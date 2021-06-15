Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Mesa Air Group also reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,784,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,876,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 272,498 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 70.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 319,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $338.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 3.11. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

