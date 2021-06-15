Analysts Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG remained flat at $$11.19 during trading on Friday. 680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,370. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

