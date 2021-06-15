Analysts Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post $305.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.40 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $293.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,079,000 after acquiring an additional 872,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.60. 765,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,365. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

