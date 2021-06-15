Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.32. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWN shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

SWN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 341,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,319,059. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 678,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 45,956 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

