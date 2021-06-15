Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alvopetro Energy Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Alvopetro Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 million.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

