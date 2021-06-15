Analysts Issue Forecasts for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. Stephens dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Shares of TXRH opened at $97.44 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

