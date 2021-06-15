Analysts Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target at $56.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PHG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
Shares of PHG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,076,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
