Analysts Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target at $56.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.50.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,076,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

