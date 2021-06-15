Analysts Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target at $205.96

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NXPI opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after buying an additional 154,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $9,313,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 145.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after buying an additional 77,312 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

