Analysts Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) PT at $55.78

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,612. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.