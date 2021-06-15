Anchor Market Cap Achieves $10.33 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001991 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $17,070.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.00 or 0.00781870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00084504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.33 or 0.07873909 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.