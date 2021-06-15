Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANEB) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ANEB) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 16th. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

