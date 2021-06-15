Anglo American (LON:AAL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,197 ($41.77). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 3,112.50 ($40.67), with a volume of 2,456,744 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,811.67 ($36.73).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,379.57. The stock has a market cap of £42.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Insiders purchased a total of 519 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,923 in the last 90 days.

Anglo American Company Profile (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

